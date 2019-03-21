BLOCKv (VEE) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex and Bittrex. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $8,079.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00360721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.01636091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00225734 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,613,594 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

