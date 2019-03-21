BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,144 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Blueprint Medicines worth $185,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,440,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 595,957 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after purchasing an additional 252,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,735,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,972 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $103.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 531.53% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $194,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,740.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $3,798,843. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

