BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,887,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Avis Budget Group worth $177,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,992.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 589,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 561,467 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.95. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.29% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $170,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 4,189,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.33 per share, with a total value of $148,007,969.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

