BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $180,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.17 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1196 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/blackrock-inc-boosts-position-in-ishares-short-maturity-bond-etf-near.html.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.