BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 3.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $573.00 to $529.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $478.00 target price (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.49.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $429.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $573.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

In other news, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total value of $10,514,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

