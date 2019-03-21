BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR) Stake Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 258.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period.

BGR opened at $12.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

About BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

