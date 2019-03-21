BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.28

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,037,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 176,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,019,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/blackrock-core-bond-trust-bhk-sets-new-52-week-high-at-13-28.html.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.