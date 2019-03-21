bitUSD Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00024430 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $6,759.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00361613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.01635964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00226754 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004881 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 5,213,820 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

