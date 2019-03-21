Bitcoin Incognito One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,247.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00002050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $693,378.00 and approximately $4,247.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014845 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000277 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 85.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 8,401,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.