Bitauto (BITA) Shares Down 6.4%

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.06. 1,545,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 809,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BITA. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bitauto by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bitauto by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after buying an additional 830,477 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Bitauto during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bitauto by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Bitauto by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitauto Company Profile (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

