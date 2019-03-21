Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 116 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $188.16 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $924.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

