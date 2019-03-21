BioScrip (BIOS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.08. 54,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,839,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIOS. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The company has a market cap of $308.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioScrip Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in BioScrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

