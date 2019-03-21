Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider John Tilton sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $395,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vlad Coric sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $2,605,894.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,180 shares of company stock valued at $14,505,289. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 105,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

