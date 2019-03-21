Biogen (BIIB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.01.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $86.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.79. 6,874,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,080. Biogen has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,061.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 190,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,668,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,078,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,940,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.