BidaskClub Lowers Spark Energy (SPKE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPKE. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Spark Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Spark Energy stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Spark Energy has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $302.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of -0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.08%.

In other news, CEO Nathan Kroeker sold 5,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Spark Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 178,854 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spark Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 398,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Spark Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Spark Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

