BidaskClub Lowers News (NWS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.43. News has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of News by 86.4% in the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,905,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $13,663,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of News by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after buying an additional 574,125 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $7,561,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of News by 527.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 399,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 335,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

