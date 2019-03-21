BidaskClub Downgrades Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) to Hold

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VNOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $77,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,350.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $213,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.