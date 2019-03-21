BidaskClub Downgrades Intersect ENT (XENT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Intersect ENT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered Intersect ENT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 0.65. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,954,000 after buying an additional 296,973 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 53.7% during the third quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,063,000 after buying an additional 681,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,591,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Intersect ENT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,591,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Intersect ENT by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

