BidaskClub Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Sell

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 625,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

