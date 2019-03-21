Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,551 Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 57.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 121.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 472,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

