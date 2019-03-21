Bee Token (BEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $482,079.00

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $482,079.00 and approximately $8,149.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bee Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bee Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00370340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.01638029 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00225798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Bee Token Token Profile

Bee Token’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,129,159 tokens. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken . The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com . Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.