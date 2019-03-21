BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 387,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

