BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,537,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,427 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter.

BMV IUSV opened at $54.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 12 month low of $905.35 and a 12 month high of $1,088.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

