Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,920,192 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Baxter International worth $51,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 10,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $75,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $120,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,104. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

