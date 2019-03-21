Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.64. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $116.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Jordan sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $58,993.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 94.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

