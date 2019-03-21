Barnes & Noble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BKS)

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 754% compared to the typical volume of 1,021 call options.

Shares of NYSE BKS opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Barnes & Noble has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Barnes & Noble had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

