Barclays PLC Invests $2.59 Million in Barclays Bk Ipath Us Treas Steep Etn (STPP)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Barclays Bk Ipath Us Treas Steep Etn (NASDAQ:STPP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.61% of Barclays Bk Ipath Us Treas Steep Etn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of STPP opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Barclays Bk Ipath Us Treas Steep Etn has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

