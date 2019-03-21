Barclays PLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,059,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,027,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 917,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 654,030 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,012,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

