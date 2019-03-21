Barclays PLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Green Dot worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

In related news, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $691,814.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $168,432.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,825.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,063 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $56.23 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

