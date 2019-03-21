BankUnited (BKU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,445 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,640,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,057,000 after acquiring an additional 540,065 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,018,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,852,000 after acquiring an additional 470,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BankUnited by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,349,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 440,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,736,000 after acquiring an additional 261,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 217,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $328.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

