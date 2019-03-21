Bank of SC (BKSC) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of SC earned a daily sentiment score of -1.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Bank of SC stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443. Bank of SC has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of -0.04.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 34.38%.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

