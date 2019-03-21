Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 102 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.6% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $161.00 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $126.37 and a 12 month high of $172.44. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.78.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

