Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,323 Shares of Belmond Ltd (BEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.68% of Belmond worth $43,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Belmond by 56.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 86,991 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belmond by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Belmond by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Belmond by 20.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belmond by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,683,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,470,000 after purchasing an additional 727,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

BEL opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Belmond Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Belmond had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Belmond Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

