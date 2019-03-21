Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.10 Million Stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of Graham worth $45,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,864,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHC opened at $654.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.89. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $537.40 and a fifty-two week high of $700.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

In related news, VP Marcel A. Snyman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.07, for a total transaction of $63,307.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

