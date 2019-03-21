Bank of America Downgrades Michaels Companies (MIK) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

MIK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a market weight rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:MIK remained flat at $$11.99 on Wednesday. 236,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,786. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,108.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 525,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482,395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.