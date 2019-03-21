Bank of America Corp DE Sells 700,997 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639,630 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 700,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Anheuser Busch Inbev worth $173,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,714,058 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $675,521,000 after buying an additional 2,377,177 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,809,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,896,000 after buying an additional 429,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,729,784 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $414,186,000 after buying an additional 274,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 263,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $13,161,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

