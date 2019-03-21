Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 617,856 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,129,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $204,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

