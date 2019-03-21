Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00014757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $38.15 million and $2.51 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00360721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.01636091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00225734 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor’s genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 74,892,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,167,254 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ABCC, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, COSS, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

