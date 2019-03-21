Banco Santander (SAN) Given “Sell” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.03 ($5.85).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

