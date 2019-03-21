Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,241 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Cree by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 59,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cree by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,564 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 140,665 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Cree by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 308,607 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.96 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.84.

CREE stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $413.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

