Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $1.30 Million in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 291,144 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 105,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 90,090 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 88,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 67,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3,744.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $38.79.
