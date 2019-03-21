B. Riley Comments on Information Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research set a $6.00 target price on Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of III stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

