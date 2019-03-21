Axos Financial Inc (AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will report sales of $156.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.10 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $140.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $495.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $503.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $593.60 million, with estimates ranging from $563.69 million to $609.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $109.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

AX stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $29.55. 33,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,407. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

