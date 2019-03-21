Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Robert W. Bryant sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $161,364.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,938.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Bryant sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $139,298.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 964,729 shares of company stock worth $25,102,588. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

