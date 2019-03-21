Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) is Saya Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Saya Management LP cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up 7.8% of Saya Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Saya Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 68,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 364,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 123,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $5,838,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $109.98 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $209,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,158.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $523,763.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,664 shares of company stock worth $25,593,024. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

