AutoZone (AZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $1,030.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $900.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective (up previously from $930.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective (up previously from $970.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $928.54.

NYSE AZO traded up $8.23 on Wednesday, hitting $989.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,866. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $590.76 and a 52-week high of $988.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $1.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 61.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total value of $1,961,036.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in AutoZone by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,031,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,403,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,537,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

