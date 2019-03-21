Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holdings Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,008,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 780.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 822,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,827,000 after purchasing an additional 728,759 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 200,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 104,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $155.80. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other news, Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $736,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $566,181.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,746 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

