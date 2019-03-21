Aurora DAO (AURA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $91,096.00

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Aurora DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $91,096.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aurora DAO has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.79 or 0.17341569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00064242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003051 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00001281 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Aurora DAO Token Profile

Aurora DAO (CRYPTO:AURA) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,737,556 tokens. Aurora DAO’s official message board is medium.com/aurora-dao . The official website for Aurora DAO is auroradao.com . Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aurora DAO Token Trading

Aurora DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

