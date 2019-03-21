Atlantica Yield (AY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

AY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.50 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Shares of AY opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at about $738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at about $27,239,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.