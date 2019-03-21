Atento (ATTO) Announces Earnings Results

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atento had a positive return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.
Shares of ATTO opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. Atento has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atento from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atento presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.
